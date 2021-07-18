Guggenheim Capital LLC Takes $297,000 Position in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,752,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,601,000 after acquiring an additional 86,198 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,678,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,146,000 after acquiring an additional 29,955 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,492,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,323,000 after acquiring an additional 431,113 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 955,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,063,000 after acquiring an additional 64,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 801,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,031,000 after purchasing an additional 271,547 shares during the period. 98.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 7,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total transaction of $754,670.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

PZZA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Papa John’s International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded Papa John’s International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Papa John’s International in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Stephens boosted their price objective on Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Papa John’s International from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.38.

NASDAQ:PZZA opened at $108.40 on Friday. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.12 and a twelve month high of $113.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.02.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.34. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 4.10%. The company had revenue of $511.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.29%.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

