Guggenheim Capital LLC Takes Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BLDR. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 43.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,926,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,205,000 after buying an additional 7,882,845 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the first quarter valued at about $89,134,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,243,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 45.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,172,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,127,000 after buying an additional 997,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 38.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,536,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,979,000 after buying an additional 988,731 shares during the last quarter. 98.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zelman & Associates assumed coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.33.

BLDR stock opened at $40.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 2.41. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.62 and a 12 month high of $53.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 27.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 133.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

Builders FirstSource Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.

