Guggenheim Capital LLC Takes Position in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,078 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 2.3% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,440 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 0.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 70,855 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,311,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 1.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 41,952 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. 52.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FFIN opened at $48.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 30.81 and a beta of 0.89. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.71 and a 52-week high of $52.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.73.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $127.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.18 million. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 43.24% and a return on equity of 13.55%. On average, analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from First Financial Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.25%.

In related news, Director Michael B. Denny bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.85 per share, for a total transaction of $49,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,248.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO F Scott Dueser sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.58, for a total transaction of $1,031,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 30,932 shares of company stock worth $1,571,673 over the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FFIN shares. Truist increased their price target on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $47.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

