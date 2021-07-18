GYEN Price Down 0.1% Over Last Week (GYEN)

GYEN (CURRENCY:GYEN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 17th. Over the last seven days, GYEN has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. GYEN has a market capitalization of $20.25 million and $143.00 worth of GYEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GYEN coin can now be purchased for about $0.0091 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003116 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001850 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.61 or 0.00039321 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.12 or 0.00106366 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.79 or 0.00145852 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,085.08 or 1.00013767 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002830 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003107 BTC.

GYEN Coin Profile

GYEN’s total supply is 2,231,321,096 coins. GYEN’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

Buying and Selling GYEN

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GYEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GYEN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GYEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

