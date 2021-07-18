Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Short Interest Down 22.1% in June

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 246,000 shares, a decline of 22.1% from the June 15th total of 315,800 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 312,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HNRG. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hallador Energy by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,144,258 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 122,182 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Hallador Energy by 955.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 324,093 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 293,387 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hallador Energy by 133.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 61,626 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 35,201 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Hallador Energy by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,472 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 6,709 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Hallador Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. 18.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hallador Energy alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HNRG opened at $3.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Hallador Energy has a one year low of $0.61 and a one year high of $3.48.

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The energy company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $46.70 million during the quarter. Hallador Energy had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a negative return on equity of 1.16%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hallador Energy will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hallador Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

Hallador Energy Company Profile

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production of steam coal in the Illinois basin for the electric power generation industry. The company owns the Oaktown 1 and Oaktown 2 underground mines in Oaktown, Indiana; and Ace in the Hole mine located near Clay City, Indiana. It is also involved in gas exploration activities in Indiana.

Recommended Story: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Hallador Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hallador Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.