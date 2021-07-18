Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $45.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.02% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Halozyme has promising collaboration deals related to its ENHANZE technology with several pharma companies. These deals generate the majority of revenues for the company. Blockbuster drugs like Herceptin and Rituxan use ENHANZE for subcutaneous administration, which generates majority of its royalties. FDA and European approvals for the subcutaneous formulation of J&J’s Darzalex and Roche’s Phesgo are boosting royalties further. Restructuring initiatives started in 2019 are saving costs. Halozyme’s stock has outperformed the industry so far this year. However, the company’s dependence on collaboration partners for revenues remains a concern. Key partnered drugs are facing biosimilar competition. Earnings estimates have increased ahead of Q2 earnings. Halozyme has a mixed record of earnings surprise in the recent quarters.”

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Halozyme Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.67.

Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock opened at $42.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 32.85 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.04. The company has a current ratio of 8.77, a quick ratio of 8.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.61. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $25.17 and a 12 month high of $56.40.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $89.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.88 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 174.48% and a net margin of 49.23%. Halozyme Therapeutics’s revenue was up 251.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total transaction of $2,298,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,160 shares in the company, valued at $26,991,745.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 40,315 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total value of $1,842,395.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 190,315 shares of company stock worth $8,274,896. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HALO. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 32.8% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 67.8% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 2,928.0% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 23.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Featured Article: Earnings Reports

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Halozyme Therapeutics (HALO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.