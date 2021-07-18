Hashgard Tops 24-Hour Volume of $115,343.00 (GARD)

Hashgard (CURRENCY:GARD) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 18th. In the last week, Hashgard has traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Hashgard has a total market capitalization of $1.40 million and $115,343.00 worth of Hashgard was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hashgard coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003168 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00048814 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003170 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002567 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00013959 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $254.13 or 0.00804745 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00005793 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000356 BTC.

About Hashgard

Hashgard (GARD) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 4th, 2018. Hashgard’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. Hashgard’s official website is www.hashgard.io . Hashgard’s official Twitter account is @Hashgard_off and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hashgard is /r/Hashgard/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Hashgard is medium.com/@hashgard

According to CryptoCompare, “Hashgard is a public blockchain that establishes a secure decentralized asset management protocol, initiated by the strategic director of Fenbushi Capital and managing partner of BKFUND, Charlie Xu, and co-founder of BKFUND, Tom Huang. Hashgard provides a large number of business modules, including operational-level on-chain data, advanced versions of asset management autonomous organization, a smart contract system tailored for asset management, able to systematically support the issuance, management, trusteeship, settlement, audit, process control, and dispute arbitration of decentralized assets. In 2020, Hashgard Mainnet was released and after it went live, ERC-20 GARD was converted to mainnet GARD at a ratio of 10:1 “

