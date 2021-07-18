Head to Head Analysis: iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) versus ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH)

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) and ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares iMedia Brands and ContextLogic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iMedia Brands -2.04% -31.52% -4.30% ContextLogic N/A N/A N/A

This table compares iMedia Brands and ContextLogic’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iMedia Brands $454.17 million 0.24 -$13.23 million ($1.23) -5.37 ContextLogic $2.54 billion 2.26 -$745.00 million ($5.87) -1.58

iMedia Brands has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ContextLogic. iMedia Brands is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ContextLogic, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

28.3% of iMedia Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.9% of ContextLogic shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.4% of iMedia Brands shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 32.6% of ContextLogic shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for iMedia Brands and ContextLogic, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iMedia Brands 0 0 4 0 3.00 ContextLogic 1 3 10 0 2.64

iMedia Brands currently has a consensus target price of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 172.31%. ContextLogic has a consensus target price of $22.83, indicating a potential upside of 146.31%. Given iMedia Brands’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe iMedia Brands is more favorable than ContextLogic.

Summary

ContextLogic beats iMedia Brands on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

iMedia Brands Company Profile

iMedia Brands, Inc. operates as a multiplatform interactive video and digital commerce company in the United States. It operates through two segments, ShopHQ and Emerging. The company markets, sells, and distributes products to consumers through television, website, mobile, social media, and over-the-top platforms in various merchandise categories, such as jewelry and watches, which include silver, gold, and gemstones to simulated diamonds; home and consumer electronics comprising home dÃ©cor, cookware, kitchen electrics, tabletop accessories, and home furnishings; beauty and wellness products, such as skincare, cosmetics, hair care, and bath and body products; and fashion and accessories, including apparel, outerwear, intimates, handbags, accessories, and footwear. It has access to approximately 80 million homes primarily on cable and satellite systems, as well as offers its products through online at OurGalleria.com and TheCloseout.com. The company was formerly known as EVINE Live Inc. and changed its name to iMedia Brands, Inc. in July 2019. iMedia Brands, Inc. was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

ContextLogic Company Profile

ContextLogic Inc. operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

