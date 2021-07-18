Head to Head Analysis: Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) vs. American Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBK)

American Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBK) and Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of American Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.2% of Wells Fargo & Company shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Wells Fargo & Company shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for American Bank and Wells Fargo & Company, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A Wells Fargo & Company 0 8 14 0 2.64

Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus target price of $45.55, suggesting a potential upside of 2.86%. Given Wells Fargo & Company’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Wells Fargo & Company is more favorable than American Bank.

Risk and Volatility

American Bank has a beta of -0.01, indicating that its share price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wells Fargo & Company has a beta of 1.35, indicating that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

American Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Wells Fargo & Company pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Wells Fargo & Company pays out 72.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Wells Fargo & Company has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares American Bank and Wells Fargo & Company’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Bank N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Wells Fargo & Company $80.30 billion 2.28 $3.30 billion $0.55 80.51

Wells Fargo & Company has higher revenue and earnings than American Bank.

Profitability

This table compares American Bank and Wells Fargo & Company’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Bank N/A N/A N/A Wells Fargo & Company 19.79% 9.85% 0.84%

Summary

Wells Fargo & Company beats American Bank on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

American Bank Company Profile

American Bank Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for American Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumer, business, institutional, and governmental customers. It accepts a range of interest-bearing checking and money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers commercial, industrial, and other loans; commercial mortgage loans; commercial construction loans; residential mortgage loans; and consumer loans, including personal term loans, personal credit lines, automobile loans, home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit and loans. In addition, it provides online or mobile banking, automated teller machine, safe deposit box rental, and wire transfer services, as well as sells checks and checkbooks, and purchases investment securities. The company operates an office located in Allentown, Pennsylvania; and a loan production office in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania. American Bank Incorporated was founded in 1997 and is based in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. Wells Fargo ranked No. 30 on Fortune's 2020 rankings of America's largest corporations. In the communities we serve, the company focuses its social impact on building a sustainable, inclusive future for all by supporting housing affordability, small business growth, financial health and a low-carbon economy.

