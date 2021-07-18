Head to Head Comparison: Denbury (NYSE:DEN) & ENI (NYSE:E)

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) and ENI (NYSE:E) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Denbury and ENI’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Denbury $750.71 million 4.33 -$1.48 billion N/A N/A ENI $51.34 billion 0.81 -$9.86 billion ($0.48) -47.77

Denbury has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ENI.

Profitability

This table compares Denbury and ENI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Denbury -214.16% -146.78% -63.90% ENI -9.83% -1.27% -0.43%

Risk and Volatility

Denbury has a beta of 3.78, meaning that its share price is 278% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ENI has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.2% of Denbury shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Denbury shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Denbury and ENI, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Denbury 0 1 5 0 2.83 ENI 2 4 9 0 2.47

Denbury currently has a consensus price target of $89.44, suggesting a potential upside of 37.51%. ENI has a consensus price target of $70.00, suggesting a potential upside of 205.28%. Given ENI’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ENI is more favorable than Denbury.

Denbury Company Profile

Denbury Inc., an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region. As of December 31, 2020, it had 143 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves. The company was formerly known as Denbury Resources Inc. and changed its name to Denbury Inc. in September 2020. Denbury Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

ENI Company Profile

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas and LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments. The Exploration & Production segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration and field development and production, as well as in liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations, in 42 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, Mexico, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Bahrain, Oman, and United Arab Emirates. As of December 31, 2020, this segment owned total proved reserves of 6,905 thousand barrels of oil equivalent. The Global Gas & LNG Portfolio segment engages in the wholesale of supplies and sells natural gas via pipeline and transport of LNG. The Refining & Marketing and Chemicals segment manufacturers, supplies, and distributes oil and chemical products. This segment produces various chemicals, including olefins and aromatics, basic and intermediate products, polystyrenes, elastomers, and polyethylene in Italy and Western Europe The Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables segment engages in the retail marketing of gas, power, and related activities, as well as in the production and wholesale marketing of power produced by thermoelectric plants. The Corporate and Other activities segment offers environmental clean-up and remediation services. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Rome, Italy.

