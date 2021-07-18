Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $56.68 Million

Analysts predict that Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) will announce sales of $56.68 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Health Catalyst’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $55.41 million and the highest is $57.46 million. Health Catalyst posted sales of $43.26 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 31%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Health Catalyst will report full year sales of $231.57 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $229.88 million to $234.88 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $279.31 million, with estimates ranging from $272.30 million to $291.27 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Health Catalyst.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.28. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 24.55% and a negative net margin of 63.08%. The firm had revenue of $55.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.34 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently commented on HCAT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Health Catalyst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Health Catalyst from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Health Catalyst from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on Health Catalyst from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.29.

In other Health Catalyst news, CEO Daniel H. Orenstein sold 6,047 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $876,815.00. Also, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 3,455 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $200,735.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,444,789.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 233,868 shares of company stock worth $13,204,904. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Health Catalyst by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Health Catalyst by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Health Catalyst by 94.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Health Catalyst by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. 98.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Health Catalyst stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.17. 378,512 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,803. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.53. Health Catalyst has a twelve month low of $29.30 and a twelve month high of $59.50.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was formerly known as HQC Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Health Catalyst, Inc in March 2017.

