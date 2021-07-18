Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) Hits New 12-Month High at $35.50

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $35.50 and last traded at $35.49, with a volume of 2592 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.97.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PEAK. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Barclays increased their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $35.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Healthpeak Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.23.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.84.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $446.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.89 million. Healthpeak Properties had a negative return on equity of 1.56% and a net margin of 13.47%. Healthpeak Properties’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.17%.

In other Healthpeak Properties news, Director Christine Garvey sold 889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total value of $30,706.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,166.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 58.3% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 2.4% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 0.8% during the first quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 49,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 22.3% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. 94.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile (NYSE:PEAK)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

