HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) Short Interest Down 21.8% in June

HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 937,900 shares, a decline of 21.8% from the June 15th total of 1,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 98,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.5 days. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Frist, Jr. acquired 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.82 per share, for a total transaction of $223,380.00. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HSTM. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HealthStream by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 89,567 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after acquiring an additional 36,265 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of HealthStream by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 319,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,987,000 after acquiring an additional 12,478 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of HealthStream by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 90,937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 9,260 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of HealthStream by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 5,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in HealthStream by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 66,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after buying an additional 5,945 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

HSTM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on HealthStream from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

Shares of HealthStream stock opened at $28.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $890.34 million, a P/E ratio of 97.31 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.84. HealthStream has a one year low of $17.95 and a one year high of $28.59.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. HealthStream had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 2.76%. The business had revenue of $63.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

About HealthStream

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the range of its clinical development, talent management, training, certification, scheduling, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as implementation and account management services.

