Helium One Global (LON:HE1) Shares Up 7.8%

Helium One Global Ltd (LON:HE1) shares shot up 7.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 23.80 ($0.31) and last traded at GBX 23.50 ($0.31). 4,589,873 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 12,154,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 21.80 ($0.28).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 21 ($0.27) target price on shares of Helium One Global in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Get Helium One Global alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of £144.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 20.94.

Helium One Global Ltd engages in the exploration and production of helium gas. It serves medical, technology, and aerospace sectors. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Helium One Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helium One Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.