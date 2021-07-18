Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Seaport Global Securities

Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) in a report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $30.16 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on HP. Evercore ISI raised Helmerich & Payne from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $24.50 to $29.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. raised Helmerich & Payne from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Citigroup raised Helmerich & Payne from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets raised Helmerich & Payne from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.46.

NYSE HP opened at $28.76 on Thursday. Helmerich & Payne has a fifty-two week low of $12.87 and a fifty-two week high of $36.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of -10.38 and a beta of 2.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.89.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $296.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.28 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 8.15% and a negative net margin of 27.71%. As a group, analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne will post -2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -116.28%.

In related news, insider Todd Willard Benson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $162,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,219 shares in the company, valued at $2,087,117.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 598.1% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 75,808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after buying an additional 64,949 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,108,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Sourcerock Group LLC acquired a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 169,081 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,915,000 after buying an additional 42,993 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

