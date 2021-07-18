Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of OMI. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Owens & Minor during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the first quarter worth about $33,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Owens & Minor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Human Investing LLC bought a new stake in Owens & Minor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. 87.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OMI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. increased their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.80.

In other news, SVP Jonathan A. Leon sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.23, for a total transaction of $249,225.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 109,707 shares in the company, valued at $3,645,563.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Shana Carol Neal sold 6,436 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.47, for a total transaction of $208,976.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 128,149 shares in the company, valued at $4,160,998.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 131,511 shares of company stock worth $6,938,295. Insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OMI opened at $43.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.19, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.07. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a one year low of $7.73 and a one year high of $49.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Owens & Minor had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 43.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This is an increase from Owens & Minor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.44%.

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

