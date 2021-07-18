Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 5,674 NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 5,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRG. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NRG Energy by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 704,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,452,000 after buying an additional 68,854 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $273,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of NRG Energy by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in shares of NRG Energy by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 45,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after buying an additional 15,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of NRG Energy by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 119,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after buying an additional 16,669 shares in the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NRG opened at $40.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.17, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.81. NRG Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $28.22 and a one year high of $44.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.74.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($1.97). The company had revenue of $8.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 37.01% and a net margin of 2.02%. The business’s revenue was up 297.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.17%.

In other news, SVP David Callen sold 13,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $533,064.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,622,799.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NRG. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities increased their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.6 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

