Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 1,445 Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,445 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LEA. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Lear in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,574,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Lear by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,085 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Lear by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 29,442 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,682,000 after buying an additional 6,183 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lear by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,539 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Lear during the fourth quarter worth $452,000. Institutional investors own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Lear alerts:

In other news, Director Jonathan F. Foster sold 2,700 shares of Lear stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.82, for a total value of $507,114.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,926 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,841.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LEA has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Lear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $198.00 to $228.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Lear in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $214.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Lear from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Lear from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Lear in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.64.

LEA opened at $163.65 on Friday. Lear Co. has a fifty-two week low of $103.35 and a fifty-two week high of $204.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $182.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.56.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.78. Lear had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.76%.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, key seat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

Further Reading: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.