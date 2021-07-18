Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 5,500 First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 5,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FR. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 135.5% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 29.9% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Peter Schultz sold 15,000 shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total value of $747,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 96,424 shares in the company, valued at $4,803,843.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott A. Musil sold 10,800 shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.24, for a total transaction of $531,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,556,078.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,017,992 in the last ninety days. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on FR. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Scotiabank raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.06.

FR opened at $54.34 on Friday. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.88 and a fifty-two week high of $54.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 32.15 and a beta of 0.87.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 47.92% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $116.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 58.70%.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

