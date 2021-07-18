Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Invests $89,000 in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 19,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 21.6% during the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 396,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 70,422 shares during the period. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC purchased a new position in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 7.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CMU opened at $4.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.73. MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has a 12 month low of $4.11 and a 12 month high of $4.83.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%.

About MFS High Yield Municipal Trust

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

