Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 25,492 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in ZIX by 160.5% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,932,577 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190,575 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in ZIX by 169.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 506,173 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,369,000 after buying an additional 318,051 shares during the last quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ZIX by 116.3% in the first quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 488,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,688,000 after buying an additional 262,700 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZIX in the first quarter worth about $1,732,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ZIX by 334.9% during the 1st quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 232,675 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 179,175 shares in the last quarter. 72.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut ZIX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.25.

ZIXI opened at $6.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.98, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.02. The firm has a market cap of $379.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.13. Zix Co. has a 12-month low of $5.24 and a 12-month high of $10.37.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. ZIX had a negative net margin of 3.55% and a positive return on equity of 79.47%. The business had revenue of $60.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.25 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zix Co. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

About ZIX

Zix Corporation provides solutions for email encryption, data loss prevention, threat protection, unified archiving, and cloud data backup in the United States, Israel, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland. The company offers Advanced Email Threat Protection, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spams, and viruses in email; and Information Archive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery.

