HeroNode (HER) Price Tops $0.0002 on Exchanges

HeroNode (CURRENCY:HER) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 18th. One HeroNode coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. HeroNode has a market capitalization of $168,809.41 and approximately $57.00 worth of HeroNode was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, HeroNode has traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003191 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.30 or 0.00048805 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003193 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002576 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00013942 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $253.09 or 0.00807312 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005863 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000358 BTC.

HeroNode Profile

HeroNode is a coin. It launched on May 2nd, 2018. HeroNode’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,104,440,665 coins. HeroNode’s official Twitter account is @hero_node . The Reddit community for HeroNode is /r/HeroNodeOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HeroNode’s official website is heronode.io . The official message board for HeroNode is medium.com/@hero_node

According to CryptoCompare, “Hero Node is a blockchain based ecosystem for dApps, allowing development without the need to understand the complicated blockchain underlying technology. Hero Node utilizes the Hero Protocol to integrate different public blockchains and build a cross-blockchain, cross-development solution for dApps. Hero Node will also build a fully decentralized node network which contains multiple kinds of public chain and IPFS storage to support fully decentralized applications. HER is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the HeroNode ecosystem. “

HeroNode Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeroNode directly using U.S. dollars.

