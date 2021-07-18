Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Director Sells $2,508,158.96 in Stock

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Director Michael Mcknight sold 141,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.69, for a total value of $2,508,158.96.

Shares of Hess stock opened at $76.37 on Friday. Hess Co. has a one year low of $34.82 and a one year high of $91.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.52. The company has a market cap of $23.55 billion, a PE ratio of -56.57 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.38. Hess had a negative return on equity of 6.76% and a negative net margin of 7.62%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS. Hess’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Hess’s payout ratio is presently -34.13%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HES. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Hess in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hess in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Hess in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Hess in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hess by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 752 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.03% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Hess from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on Hess in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Hess from $69.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Hess from $86.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.71.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing and Refining. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

