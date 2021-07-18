Hilltop Holdings Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 5.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 504 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. 79.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $601.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.40, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.79. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $424.03 and a 12 month high of $602.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $553.21. The firm has a market cap of $41.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.09.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.47 by $1.59. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 545.81%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 25.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Portfolio Manager Robert A. Dimella sold 2,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $70,776.00. Also, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.84, for a total transaction of $265,188.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 117,269 shares of company stock valued at $62,417,454. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ORLY shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $578.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $545.22.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Further Reading: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.