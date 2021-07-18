Hilltop Holdings Inc. Buys New Shares in Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,075 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Aviat Networks by 378.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 665 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Aviat Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $871,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Aviat Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $324,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Aviat Networks by 36.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 55,386 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,935,000 after buying an additional 14,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in Aviat Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $559,000. 25.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aviat Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ AVNW opened at $29.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.53 million, a P/E ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 2.13. Aviat Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.25 and a twelve month high of $43.76.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.12. Aviat Networks had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 40.79%. The company had revenue of $66.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aviat Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aviat Networks Company Profile

Aviat Networks, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells a range of wireless networking products, solutions, and services in North America, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, Russia, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. Its products include broadband wireless access base stations and customer premises equipment for fixed and mobile networks; and point-to-point digital microwave radio systems for access, backhaul, trunking, and license-exempt applications, as well as supporting new network deployments, network expansion, and capacity upgrades.

