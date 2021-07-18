Hilltop Holdings Inc. Buys New Stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 62.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 185,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,097,000 after acquiring an additional 71,533 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 4.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,555,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,384,000 after acquiring an additional 70,315 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $19,969,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 87.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on WRE shares. Raymond James lowered shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.75.

WRE stock opened at $24.65 on Friday. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $16.95 and a 52 week high of $27.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.17 and a beta of 0.93.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $69.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.48 million. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.41% and a negative net margin of 6.46%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.76%.

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

