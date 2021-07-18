Hilltop Holdings Inc. Makes New $213,000 Investment in Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 15,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 94.5% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 32,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 15,996 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC increased its stake in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 162.9% during the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 14,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 8,709 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X SuperDividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 84.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 68,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 31,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF stock opened at $13.68 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.23. Global X SuperDividend ETF has a 1-year low of $10.43 and a 1-year high of $14.75.

