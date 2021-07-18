Hilltop Holdings Inc. Sells 145 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Ergoteles LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 83.6% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 81,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,903,000 after buying an additional 37,021 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,495,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,277,000 after buying an additional 9,742 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMP opened at $246.78 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $253.02. The firm has a market cap of $28.60 billion, a PE ratio of -560.85 and a beta of 1.68. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.82 and a 52 week high of $269.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a positive return on equity of 34.89% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 21.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $1.13 dividend. This is a boost from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.10%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Ameriprise Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.10.

In other news, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 1,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.85, for a total value of $405,366.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,029,071.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Robert Woerner sold 13,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total value of $3,611,254.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,818 shares in the company, valued at $14,960,985.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,486 shares of company stock valued at $4,268,471 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

