Hilltop Holdings Inc. Sells 2,047 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 27.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,047 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 75.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $64.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $90.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.66. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.51 and a 52 week high of $64.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.03.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The company had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 48.65%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.43.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

