Hilltop Holdings Inc. Sells 6,501 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 62.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,952 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 6,501 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,338,945 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,435,291,000 after buying an additional 394,061 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $991,465,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.7% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,526,397 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $747,822,000 after purchasing an additional 342,693 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,308,710 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $486,862,000 after purchasing an additional 179,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 49.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,874,035 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $382,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,887 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 79,183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.23, for a total transaction of $6,669,584.09. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 329,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,723,546.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.97, for a total transaction of $163,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,728,965.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 498,099 shares of company stock worth $39,746,773 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMD. Mizuho upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Westpark Capital began coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.69.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $85.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.05. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.68 and a 1-year high of $99.23. The firm has a market cap of $104.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.06.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 35.31%. The business’s revenue was up 92.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

