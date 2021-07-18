Hilltop Holdings Inc. Takes Position in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Pan American Silver by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 46,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 8,020 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Pan American Silver by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 142,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,928,000 after acquiring an additional 52,893 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in Pan American Silver by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 251,887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,564,000 after acquiring an additional 4,938 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in Pan American Silver by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,434,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,151,000 after acquiring an additional 793,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 45.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

PAAS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Pan American Silver from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. National Bank of Canada raised Pan American Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on Pan American Silver from C$55.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pan American Silver has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PAAS opened at $27.11 on Friday. Pan American Silver Corp. has a twelve month low of $27.02 and a twelve month high of $40.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.81.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $368.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.85 million. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 18.24%. Pan American Silver’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is currently 10.34%.

Pan American Silver Profile

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Pas Corp, and Navidad mines.

See Also: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.