Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTO) Short Interest Up 35.9% in June

Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTO) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 513,300 shares, an increase of 35.9% from the June 15th total of 377,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,630,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Histogen in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. bought a new position in Histogen in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Histogen in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Histogen by 582.7% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 73,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 62,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Histogen in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSTO traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.83. 452,779 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,702,708. Histogen has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $3.59. The company has a market capitalization of $29.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.99.

Histogen (NASDAQ:HSTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.43 million for the quarter. Histogen had a negative return on equity of 129.60% and a negative net margin of 1,401.79%.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Histogen from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th.

About Histogen

Histogen Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on developing therapeutics based upon the products of fibroblast cells grown under simulated embryonic conditions. It offers HST-001, a hair stimulating complex that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of androgenic alopecia (hair loss); HST-003, a human extracellular matrix, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat articular cartilage defects in the knee; and Emricasan, an orally active pan-caspase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19.

