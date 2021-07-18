Holocene Advisors LP Acquires 192,515 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Holocene Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 35.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 736,395 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 192,515 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $54,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,550,359 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $848,835,000 after buying an additional 1,849,404 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,796,970 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $279,066,000 after buying an additional 1,174,775 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,235,171 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $237,367,000 after purchasing an additional 407,079 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 357.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,582,126 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $189,760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017,460 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,187,737 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $160,777,000 after purchasing an additional 360,988 shares during the period. 88.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 5,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total transaction of $447,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,637,157.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 20,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,100 shares of company stock worth $5,646,258 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

FANG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank raised Diamondback Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.15.

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock opened at $78.36 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.98. The company has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.06, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.46. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.63 and a 12-month high of $102.53.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.18 million. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 129.92% and a positive return on equity of 5.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 52.63%.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

