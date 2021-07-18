Holocene Advisors LP Acquires 870,978 Shares of Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH)

Holocene Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) by 409.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,083,718 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 870,978 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP owned about 0.45% of Oak Street Health worth $58,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OSH. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Oak Street Health in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Oak Street Health by 255.1% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in Oak Street Health in the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Oak Street Health in the 1st quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Oak Street Health in the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OSH. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Oak Street Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.36.

In related news, CEO Michael T. Pykosz sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $2,926,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,210,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,545,230.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Michael T. Pykosz sold 27,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total value of $1,677,880.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,210,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,450,075.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 8,235,463 shares of company stock valued at $494,707,249 in the last three months. 10.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE OSH opened at $56.32 on Friday. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.11 and a 12 month high of $66.31. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.93.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.06). Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 60.50% and a negative net margin of 24.18%. The business had revenue of $296.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.40 million. Oak Street Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

About Oak Street Health

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

