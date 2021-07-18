Holocene Advisors LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Holocene Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 74.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190,414 shares during the quarter. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in Anthem were worth $23,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Man Group plc raised its stake in Anthem by 20.6% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 276,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,100,000 after purchasing an additional 47,102 shares in the last quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Anthem by 21.4% during the first quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 1,109,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,296,000 after purchasing an additional 195,415 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in Anthem by 18.3% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Anthem by 2.2% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 473,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,130,000 after purchasing an additional 10,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Anthem during the first quarter valued at $86,000. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Anthem alerts:

In other news, CFO John E. Gallina sold 46,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.89, for a total value of $18,340,271.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,730,914.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Julie A. Hill sold 1,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.00, for a total transaction of $515,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,213 shares in the company, valued at $12,297,922. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,060 shares of company stock worth $19,376,233. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus increased their target price on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Anthem from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $399.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Anthem from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Anthem from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Anthem in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $460.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Anthem presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $407.95.

Shares of Anthem stock opened at $393.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Anthem, Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.10 and a 1 year high of $406.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $389.03. The company has a market cap of $96.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.04.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.15. Anthem had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The company had revenue of $32.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. This is a boost from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.11%.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.