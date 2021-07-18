Holocene Advisors LP Has $31.27 Million Stock Holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Holocene Advisors LP lessened its holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 54.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 984,859 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,191,037 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $31,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 12.3% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 751,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $23,870,000 after buying an additional 82,500 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 155.1% during the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 30,873 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 18,773 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 6.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 159,503 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,027,000 after buying an additional 9,490 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 7,710.3% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 12,184 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 12,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 102.2% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 381,926 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $12,092,000 after buying an additional 193,004 shares in the last quarter. 85.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 6,796 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $237,927.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 630,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,056,370.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 21,425 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total transaction of $786,083.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 225,130 shares in the company, valued at $8,260,019.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 136,221 shares of company stock worth $5,550,211. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRGP stock opened at $41.33 on Friday. Targa Resources Corp. has a 52-week low of $13.08 and a 52-week high of $49.20. The company has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of 48.06 and a beta of 3.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.63.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 5.53%. As a group, analysts forecast that Targa Resources Corp. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 38.10%.

TRGP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $37.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.53.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

