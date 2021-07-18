Holocene Advisors LP Has $49.50 Million Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Holocene Advisors LP lessened its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 651,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,198 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP owned about 0.08% of Dominion Energy worth $49,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of D. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Dominion Energy by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 71,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,382,000 after purchasing an additional 11,969 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $518,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 43,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after buying an additional 2,365 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 82,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,228,000 after buying an additional 11,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 12,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.85% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy stock opened at $77.16 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $62.23 billion, a PE ratio of 73.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.35. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.85 and a fifty-two week high of $86.95.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.19%.

D has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.20.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

