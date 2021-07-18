Holocene Advisors LP Takes $36.76 Million Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,712,935 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,760,000. Holocene Advisors LP owned approximately 0.19% of Halliburton at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,734 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Halliburton by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,442 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in Halliburton by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 19,469 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Halliburton by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 111,139 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Halliburton by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 223,019 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $4,786,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. 76.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HAL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Halliburton in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised shares of Halliburton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.69.

In related news, EVP Eric Carre sold 24,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total transaction of $531,294.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,320 shares in the company, valued at $2,919,708. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HAL opened at $20.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.98 and a beta of 2.84. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $10.60 and a 12-month high of $25.00.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 13.67% and a positive return on equity of 9.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Halliburton will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.69%.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

