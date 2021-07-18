Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $630,000.00

Wall Street analysts predict that Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) will report $630,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Homology Medicines’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $250,000.00. Homology Medicines posted sales of $570,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Homology Medicines will report full-year sales of $30.24 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $29.30 million to $32.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.63 million, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $5.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Homology Medicines.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.59. Homology Medicines had a negative net margin of 300.57% and a negative return on equity of 49.59%. The business had revenue of $29.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.78 million.

FIXX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Homology Medicines in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Homology Medicines from $37.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Homology Medicines from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Homology Medicines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

Shares of Homology Medicines stock opened at $6.42 on Friday. Homology Medicines has a 1 year low of $5.94 and a 1 year high of $16.88. The company has a market capitalization of $366.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.15 and a beta of -0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.77.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FIXX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Homology Medicines by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,441,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,857,000 after buying an additional 492,605 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Homology Medicines by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,865,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,960,000 after buying an additional 101,988 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Homology Medicines by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,691,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,329,000 after buying an additional 705,363 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Homology Medicines by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 555,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,223,000 after buying an additional 64,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Homology Medicines by 592.6% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 457,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,306,000 after buying an additional 391,522 shares in the last quarter. 50.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Homology Medicines

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on transforming the lives of patients suffering from rare genetic diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing across a range of genetic disorders.

