Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $100.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Horizon got a boost with the approval of Tepezza for patients with Thyroid Eye Disease (TED), and is increasing its investments in Tepezza to drive additional awareness of TED and support the continued strong demand. Krystexxa too promises growth. Horizon is working on label expansion for several of its drugs, which is likely to further boost sales for the company upon potential approval. Strategic acquisitions, along with other efforts the company has made to develop its pipeline, are impressive. However, Horizon faces intense competition in its targeted markets for most of its marketed drugs, which is a concern. It is also facing adverse effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, which is in turn affecting Tepezza’s supply. Shares of the company have outperformed the industry year to date.”

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. restated a buy rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating and set a $103.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $116.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $110.42.

Shares of NASDAQ HZNP opened at $93.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $21.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.57, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.37. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a 1-year low of $56.20 and a 1-year high of $98.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.76.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $342.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.51 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 12.81%. Horizon Therapeutics Public’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, EVP Barry Moze sold 35,076 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.54, for a total value of $3,245,933.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.98, for a total transaction of $2,374,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 920,710 shares in the company, valued at $87,449,035.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 183,001 shares of company stock worth $16,615,912. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 8.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,377,169 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,415,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,191 shares during the period. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $658,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,907,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $432,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,324 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 212.1% during the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,662,876 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $267,939,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489,132 shares during the period. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 4.5% during the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 3,144,355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $289,406,000 after purchasing an additional 135,600 shares during the period. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

