HRT Financial LP Boosts Position in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

HRT Financial LP increased its stake in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) by 28.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,594 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,912 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in Avnet were worth $1,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Avnet by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 27,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in Avnet in the 1st quarter worth about $1,697,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Avnet in the 1st quarter worth about $272,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Avnet by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 392,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,302,000 after buying an additional 88,478 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Avnet in the 1st quarter worth about $249,000. 96.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on AVT shares. Loop Capital raised shares of Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Avnet from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Avnet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.40.

NASDAQ AVT opened at $38.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.98. Avnet, Inc. has a one year low of $24.30 and a one year high of $45.43.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.18. Avnet had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Avnet, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. This is an increase from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Avnet’s payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

In other news, CEO Philip R. Gallagher sold 23,128 shares of Avnet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total value of $1,007,686.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Leng Jin Chan sold 10,000 shares of Avnet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total transaction of $442,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,140 shares of company stock worth $2,748,057. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

