HRT Financial LP Buys 35,070 Shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)

HRT Financial LP lifted its stake in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) by 194.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,111 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,070 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP owned 0.10% of OFG Bancorp worth $1,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OFG Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in OFG Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in OFG Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 7.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,863 shares of the bank’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in OFG Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

Get OFG Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OFG Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

OFG stock opened at $20.82 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.53. OFG Bancorp has a 1-year low of $11.97 and a 1-year high of $25.52.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $128.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.40 million. OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 17.74%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that OFG Bancorp will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.77%.

About OFG Bancorp

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending; financial planning; and corporate and individual trust services.

Featured Article: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG).

Receive News & Ratings for OFG Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFG Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.