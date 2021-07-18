HRT Financial LP Buys 66,354 Shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT)

HRT Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) by 182.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,746 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,354 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust were worth $1,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 11.4% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GPMT opened at $14.24 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $784.77 million, a PE ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.54. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.52 and a 1 year high of $15.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.02%. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.74%.

A number of brokerages have commented on GPMT. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.60.

In other news, CEO John A. Taylor acquired 9,000 shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.21 per share, with a total value of $127,890.00. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, its investment portfolio includes 103 commercial real estate loan investments.

