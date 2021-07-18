HRT Financial LP Buys New Stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 74,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,289,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PDM opened at $19.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.16. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $11.26 and a one year high of $20.35.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $129.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.86 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 44.26%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

About Piedmont Office Realty Trust

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

