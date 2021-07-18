HRT Financial LP Purchases New Position in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)

HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 24,442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,271,000. HRT Financial LP owned 0.09% of Stewart Information Services at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in STC. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Stewart Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Stewart Information Services by 57.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Stewart Information Services during the first quarter worth about $131,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Stewart Information Services by 7.3% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian bought a new stake in Stewart Information Services during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stewart Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

NYSE:STC opened at $56.50 on Friday. Stewart Information Services Co. has a one year low of $34.54 and a one year high of $62.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.06.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $688.59 million for the quarter. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 20.69%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.79%.

Stewart Information Services Company Profile

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction services. The company operates in two segments, Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

