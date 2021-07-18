HRT Financial LP Reduces Stock Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

HRT Financial LP decreased its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 67.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,762 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MCK. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Savior LLC grew its holdings in McKesson by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

In related news, SVP Sundeep G. Reddy sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.43, for a total transaction of $87,043.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,384.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.56, for a total value of $27,486.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,910 shares in the company, valued at $2,447,219.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,999 shares of company stock worth $2,784,193 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MCK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus upgraded McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on McKesson from $192.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on McKesson from $231.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on McKesson from $231.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on McKesson from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. McKesson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.33.

McKesson stock opened at $189.22 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $193.07. The firm has a market cap of $29.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.61, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $141.32 and a one year high of $204.66.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $59.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.08 billion. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 95.80% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 19.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.76%.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

Further Reading: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.