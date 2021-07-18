HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $4.68

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTGM) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.68 and traded as high as $5.24. HTG Molecular Diagnostics shares last traded at $5.06, with a volume of 36,724 shares traded.

Several research firms have issued reports on HTGM. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on HTG Molecular Diagnostics to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 4.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.68.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The medical research company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 million. HTG Molecular Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 261.44% and a negative return on equity of 120.05%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. will post -2.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HTGM. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC bought a new position in HTG Molecular Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at about $375,000. Cowen Prime Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 524,033 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 82,115 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in HTG Molecular Diagnostics during the first quarter worth $299,000. Samjo Capital LLC raised its stake in HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 12.7% during the first quarter. Samjo Capital LLC now owns 430,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after buying an additional 48,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 45.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 138,785 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 43,169 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.86% of the company’s stock.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics Company Profile (NASDAQ:HTGM)

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc a commercial stage life sciences company, focuses on the precision medicine. The company offers instrumentation; consumables comprising assay kits; and software that automate sample processing and profiles various molecular targets. Its platforms generate a molecular profiling library for detection using next-generation sequencing.

