Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) Given a €30.50 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

Morgan Stanley set a €30.50 ($35.88) price target on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BOSS has been the subject of several other research reports. Warburg Research set a €57.00 ($67.06) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Monday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €40.70 ($47.88) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Wednesday. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hugo Boss currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €40.59 ($47.76).

Shares of Hugo Boss stock opened at €49.87 ($58.67) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.94, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €46.00. Hugo Boss has a 1-year low of €19.40 ($22.82) and a 1-year high of €50.08 ($58.92).

About Hugo Boss

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

