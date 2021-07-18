Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) Given a €30.50 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

Morgan Stanley set a €30.50 ($35.88) price target on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BOSS has been the subject of several other research reports. Warburg Research set a €57.00 ($67.06) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Monday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €40.70 ($47.88) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Wednesday. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hugo Boss currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €40.59 ($47.76).

Shares of Hugo Boss stock opened at €49.87 ($58.67) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.94, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €46.00. Hugo Boss has a 1-year low of €19.40 ($22.82) and a 1-year high of €50.08 ($58.92).

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

