IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Position Increased by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 146.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,824 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,898 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.11% of IAC/InterActiveCorp worth $20,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 103.1% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IAC opened at $135.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $169.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.57. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 1-year low of $74.67 and a 1-year high of $179.12.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $3.95. The company had revenue of $876.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.48 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.49) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on IAC shares. Cowen raised their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $265.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Barclays raised their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $270.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp raised their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $276.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securities lowered their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $255.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.00.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company offers digital marketplace service which connects consumers with service professionals for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, and landscaping solutions under the HomeAdvisor, Angie's List, and Handy brands; Vimeo, a cloud-based software platform for professionals, teams, and organizations to create, collaborate, and communicate with video; and Dotdash, a portfolio of digital publishing brands that provides information and inspiration in select vertical content categories, as well as provides original and engaging digital content in a various formats, including articles, illustrations, videos, and images.

