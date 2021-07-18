ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) Receives $107.86 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $107.86.
ICFI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of ICF International from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of ICF International from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of ICF International from $102.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on ICF International from $102.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st.
In other news, CAO Michael W. Maher sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Also, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total transaction of $477,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,754 shares in the company, valued at $4,465,007. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.05% of the company’s stock.
ICF International stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.73. The company had a trading volume of 48,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,362. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. ICF International has a 12-month low of $60.02 and a 12-month high of $102.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.04.
ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $378.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.07 million. ICF International had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 4.11%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that ICF International will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. ICF International’s payout ratio is presently 13.43%.
About ICF International
ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.
