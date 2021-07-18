ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) Receives $107.86 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $107.86.

ICFI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of ICF International from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of ICF International from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of ICF International from $102.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on ICF International from $102.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

In other news, CAO Michael W. Maher sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Also, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total transaction of $477,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,754 shares in the company, valued at $4,465,007. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICFI. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ICF International by 9.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 301,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,361,000 after buying an additional 26,677 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its holdings in ICF International by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 440,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,511,000 after acquiring an additional 14,688 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in ICF International by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in ICF International by 17.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in ICF International by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares during the period. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ICF International stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.73. The company had a trading volume of 48,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,362. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. ICF International has a 12-month low of $60.02 and a 12-month high of $102.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.04.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $378.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.07 million. ICF International had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 4.11%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that ICF International will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. ICF International’s payout ratio is presently 13.43%.

About ICF International

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

